'We Want to Feel That Again' - Christian Pulisic Reveals Chelsea Are Hungry for More Champions League Success

Christian Pulisic: Chelsea Are Hungry for More Champions League Success This Season

Chelsea attacker Christian Pulisic says that his side are hungry for more success in the Champions League this season. 

The Blues won their second ever title in the competition in the previous campaign, beating Manchester City 1-0 in the final in Porto. 

In the current season they have qualified for the knockout stages after finishing second in their group, and will now face Ligue 1 side Lille. 

imago1007758813h

In an interview with the official Chelsea website, Pulisic revealed the club's ambitions for the Champions League this season as they look to defend their European title.

"When you think back to last year, it’s extremely special and makes you proud, but now it’s about winning it again this year.

Read More

"It definitely makes us hungry for more this year now and we want to feel that again. I think we're really happy with where the club is at.

"We just want to go out and we want to win, and that is something this club is all about. It’s special and winning that Champions League really showed that."

imago1002915408h

Pulisic featured in ten of Chelsea's Champions League games last season, scoring twice and assisting twice. He also came off the bench in the final and soon went on to lift the famous trophy come full time.

Thomas Tuchel's side will face Lille at Stamford Bridge in the first leg of their knockout tie towards the end of February, before making the reverse trip to France in the hopes of making the quarter-finals once again.

imago1008271037h
