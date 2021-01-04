Christian Pulisic: Chelsea are in tough period

Christian Pulisic has acknowledged that Chelsea are in a tough period but have to focus on turning their form around in the games ahead.

Chelsea have now lost four of their last six in the Premier League, winning just one of those, which has seen them fall down to eighth in the table.

A 3-1 defeat on Boxing Day to Arsenal and another 3-1 defeat at home to Man City to kick off 2021 - two damning results for Frank Lampard and his side.

Pulisic admitted that Chelsea let themselves in the first-half and they left themselves with too much to do in the second-half, but said Chelsea now have dust themselves off and start putting another run together.

"We’re in a tough period. It’s going to happen to everyone at times and we’ve been in these situations ourselves before. We have a game next week where we need to start turning it around because we do need to start getting results quickly.

"We’ll watch this game back, look at it as a team and see what we can improve on. It’s not going to be easy but we need to show character now. We have some games coming up where we need to turn it around quickly and start putting together a run of results."

Frank Lampard's position as Chelsea manager is reportedly under 'serious threat' as the Blues consider possible alternatives.

