Christian Pulisic: Chelsea Competing Against Eachother for FA Cup Final Place vs Liverpool

Christian Pulisic has revealed what his Chelsea teammates are doing to convince Thomas Tuchel to hand them starts in the FA Cup final against Liverpool on Saturday.

The Blues travel to Wembley to compete in their third consecutive FA Cup final, having lost the previous two to Arsenal and Leicester City.

Speaking to Chelsea's 5th Stand app, Pulisic revealed that Chelsea players are competing against each other and working hard to be named in the starting XI against Liverpool.

The USMNT captain has seen back-to-back starts for the first time in months, rewarding Tuchel as he scored against Jesse Marsch's Leeds,

The forward will be hoping this is enough to convince the Chelsea head coach to hand him a start at Wembley but admitted that the Blues players are still working hard and competing against each other in training. 

He said: "It is always intense in this team we have a lot of depth, which is only a good thing. We are going to need everyone in the remaining games, especially in the final at the weekend.

"We are always competing against each other, you always want to play well and perform and give yourself a good chance of starting the next match, not just because of the final."

Romelu Lukaku has also begun to turn his form around, bagging three goals in his last two matches as he could be handed the start in attack once more when Chelsea travel to Wembley, looking to overcome the disappointment of a Carabao Cup final defeat to Liverpool earlier in the year.

