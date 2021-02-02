Christian Pulisic: Chelsea 'feeling confident' ahead of Spurs clash

Christian Pulisic has rated Chelsea's chance against Tottenham Hotspur ahead of the London derby on Thursday night in north London.

Chelsea travel across the capital to face Jose Mourinho's men, which will also be Thomas Tuchel's first taste of a derby match as Chelsea Head Coach.

They are in good form too since the German's appointment last week. Unbeaten in their opening two games, winning and drawing one.

(Photo by RICHARD HEATHCOTE/POOL/AFP via Getty Images)

Whereas Spurs are coming into the derby match following two defeats against Liverpool and Brighton, and are set to be without talisman Harry Kane who has sustained an injury to both of his ankles.

And Pulisic believes it's a good time to play their London counterparts.

"It’s a good time to play them coming off a good result for us," said Pulisic to the official Chelsea website.

"We’re feeling confident. We’re really excited. It’s a good chance to make a statement and most importantly really build some momentum.

"We know what a good result against a good team could do for us."

Hakim Ziyech is set to return for the Blues against Spurs after being rested against Burnley on Sunday.

Pulisic also reflected on the mood in the Chelsea camp, admitting that there are smiles back on faces.

"It’s been good so far," Pulisic said working under Tuchel. "We’ve got a new outlook on things, we have had a really good win so it’s been a positive start.

"It’s been some crazy times recently and just to get a win left all the guys in the changing room really excited. We have had a lot of fun in training and there are smiles on faces which is good to see."

