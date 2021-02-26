Christian Pulisic reveals Chelsea player who is a dream to play with

Christian Pulisic says his Chelsea teammate Olivier Giroud is a dream to play alongside.

The 34-year-old came to Chelsea's rescue in midweek as the Blues secured a 1-0 first-leg win over Atletico Madrid in the last-16 of the Champions League thanks to Giroud's incredible bicycle kick in the second-half.

Giroud and Pulisic were pivotal in the Blues securing Champions League football this season following their post-lockdown form.

READ MORE: Comment - Olivier Giroud continues to prove he is Chelsea's talisman in Europe

(Photo by PA Images/Sipa USA)

And the American has revealed why he has been so lucky to play with the French forward.

Speaking on the official Chelsea Mike'd Up Podcast, Pulisic said: "He [Giroud] is incredible to work with, just the movements he makes and the way he communicates is very clear.

"[He’s] just a dream striker to play with.

"I’ve been lucky to have this experience and play with him. So I’m looking forward to continuing that partnership with him."

(Photo by PA Images/Sipa USA)

Chelsea boss Thomas Tuchel has also been full of praise for the Frenchman recently.

"He is always positive and it’s a big factor for the group. Whether he starts or is on the bench, he has all these qualities."

Giroud is set to leave at the end of the season when it contract expires, but his future is yet to be decided on.

READ MORE: Chelsea could welcome fans back to Stamford Bridge against Leicester City before end of season

READ MORE: Atletico Madrid left 'angry' after Chelsea granted permission to host Champions League tie at Stamford Bridge

READ MORE: Chelsea give Thomas Tuchel 'green light' to land Borussia Dortmund forward Erling Haaland this summer

READ MORE: Tammy Abraham 'not interested' in renewing Chelsea contract amid Erling Haaland links

Follow Absolute Chelsea on: Twitter | Facebook | Instagram | YouTube