Christian Pulisic reveals Chelsea player who is a dream to play with

Christian Pulisic: Chelsea forward Olivier Giroud is a 'dream' to play with

Christian Pulisic says his Chelsea teammate Olivier Giroud is a dream to play alongside.

The 34-year-old came to Chelsea's rescue in midweek as the Blues secured a 1-0 first-leg win over Atletico Madrid in the last-16 of the Champions League thanks to Giroud's incredible bicycle kick in the second-half. 

Giroud and Pulisic were pivotal in the Blues securing Champions League football this season following their post-lockdown form.

And the American has revealed why he has been so lucky to play with the French forward. 

Speaking on the official Chelsea Mike'd Up Podcast, Pulisic said: "He [Giroud] is incredible to work with, just the movements he makes and the way he communicates is very clear.

"[He’s] just a dream striker to play with.

"I’ve been lucky to have this experience and play with him. So I’m looking forward to continuing that partnership with him."

Chelsea boss Thomas Tuchel has also been full of praise for the Frenchman recently. 

"He is always positive and it’s a big factor for the group. Whether he starts or is on the bench, he has all these qualities."

Giroud is set to leave at the end of the season when it contract expires, but his future is yet to be decided on.

