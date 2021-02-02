Christian Pulisic: Chelsea have a new outlook under Thomas Tuchel

Chelsea winger Christian Pulisic has revealed they have a new way of thinking under Thomas Tuchel, who was recently appointed as the club's new Head Coach.

Tuchel took over from Frank Lampard last week due to a downturn in recent results and performances, and has remained unbeaten in his opening two games in charge [W1, D1].

He has already tinkered with the system at Chelsea, playing a three-back which has seen Callum Hudson-Odoi take up a new role at right wing-back.

Everyone concerned has been given a clean slate under the German following his arrival, and Pulisic reflected on Tuchel's first week in charge of the Blues.

"It’s been good so far," said Pulisic to the official Chelsea website.

"We’ve got a new outlook on things, we have had a really good win so it’s been a positive start.

‘It’s been some crazy times recently and just to get a win left all the guys in the changing room really excited. We have had a lot of fun in training and there are smiles on faces which is good to see."

A win against Burnley and a draw against Wolves, Chelsea head into their next game against Tottenham Hotspur with confidence and it's a clash which Pulisic is looking forward too.

"It’s a good time to play them coming off a good result for us.

"We’re feeling confident. We’re really excited. It’s a good chance to make a statement and most importantly really build some momentum.

"We know what a good result against a good team could do for us."

