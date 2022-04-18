Christian Pulisic: Chelsea Have Unfinished Business Against Liverpool Ahead of FA Cup Final

Chelsea winger Christian Pulisic has admitted that his side have unfinished business against Liverpool after winning the FA Cup semi-final against Crystal Palace.

The victory sets up a FA Cup final against Jurgen Klopp's men on May 14, just months after losing the Carabao Cup final to the Reds.

Speaking after the clash at Wembley, via Goal, Pulisic admitted that there is unfinished business for Chelsea against Liverpool.

IMAGO / Pressinphoto

The Carabao Cup final ended 0-0 despite a handful of disallowed goals and headed to penalties after extra-time.

With 21 consecutive penalties scored, Kepa Arrizabalaga stepped up for Chelsea and fired over the bar to see Liverpool lift the first domestic trophy of the season.

And now Chelsea are keen to get revenge, as Pulisic agreed that there is unfinished business against their league rivals after three draws in all competitions against Liverpool.

When asked if he feels that there is unfinished business, the USMNT captain replied: "Yeah absolutely, that's the idea.

"We want to get well-prepared. Obviously, we've got other games leading up to that.

IMAGO / Cover-Images

"We're happy with where we're at right now, we've got something left to play for this season, and we're looking forward to finishing strong."

This comes after Ruben Loftus-Cheek admitted that Chelsea want revenge against Liverpool when the sides face off for the final time this season in May.

Loftus-Cheek said: "We saw it yesterday. We want to get them back. Simple as that. It was a fantastic game we lost in the Carabao Cup final. We look forward to getting our revenge."

