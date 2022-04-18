Skip to main content
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
NewsTransfer NewsMatch CoverageFeatures/OpinionsSI.COM
Search
SUBSCRIBE

Christian Pulisic: Chelsea Have Unfinished Business Against Liverpool Ahead of FA Cup Final

Chelsea winger Christian Pulisic has admitted that his side have unfinished business against Liverpool after winning the FA Cup semi-final against Crystal Palace.

The victory sets up a FA Cup final against Jurgen Klopp's men on May 14, just months after losing the Carabao Cup final to the Reds.

Speaking after the clash at Wembley, via Goal, Pulisic admitted that there is unfinished business for Chelsea against Liverpool.

imago1011278029h

The Carabao Cup final ended 0-0 despite a handful of disallowed goals and headed to penalties after extra-time.

With 21 consecutive penalties scored, Kepa Arrizabalaga stepped up for Chelsea and fired over the bar to see Liverpool lift the first domestic trophy of the season.

And now Chelsea are keen to get revenge, as Pulisic agreed that there is unfinished business against their league rivals after three draws in all competitions against Liverpool.

Scroll to Continue

Read More

When asked if he feels that there is unfinished business, the USMNT captain replied: "Yeah absolutely, that's the idea.

"We want to get well-prepared. Obviously, we've got other games leading up to that.

imago1011384623h

"We're happy with where we're at right now, we've got something left to play for this season, and we're looking forward to finishing strong."

This comes after Ruben Loftus-Cheek admitted that Chelsea want revenge against Liverpool when the sides face off for the final time this season in May.

Loftus-Cheek said: "We saw it yesterday. We want to get them back. Simple as that. It was a fantastic game we lost in the Carabao Cup final. We look forward to getting our revenge."

Follow Absolute Chelsea on: Twitter | Facebook | Instagram | YouTube

imago1011392724h
News

'We Have to Keep Going!' - Antonio Rudiger Surprised at Number of Chelsea Games Played This Season

By Rob Calcutt30 minutes ago
imago1011382064h
News

'Need to Keep Going' - Mason Mount Believes Chelsea Are Back in Their Stride After FA Cup Win

By Rob Calcutt1 hour ago
imago1011381684h
News

'Such a Good Moment' - Antonio Rudiger Reveals Chelsea Delight for Ruben Loftus-Cheek After FA Cup Semi-Final Goal

By Rob Calcutt1 hour ago
imago1011384087h
News

'It's so Nice All the Time' - Thomas Tuchel Reacts to Reaching Sixth Chelsea Cup Final

By Rob Calcutt2 hours ago
imago1011384556h
News

Chelsea Dealt Blow as Thomas Tuchel Admits Mateo Kovacic Suffered 'Quite the Injury' Against Crystal Palace

By Nick Emms2 hours ago
imago1011243352h
News

Conor Gallagher Wishes Chelsea Luck in FA Cup Final After Crystal Palace Defeat

By Nick Emms3 hours ago
imago1011381783h
News

'He Stayed Patient' - Thomas Tuchel Praises Mason Mount After His FA Cup Semi-Final Performance

By Rob Calcutt3 hours ago
imago1011386071h
News

Thomas Tuchel: Chelsea Put Ego Aside for FA Cup Semi-Final Victory Against Crystal Palace

By Nick Emms4 hours ago