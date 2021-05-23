Christian Pulisic: Chelsea Need 'Good Win' vs Aston Villa to Clinch Top Four

Christian Pulisic has told his Chelsea teammates to end the season on a high and a get a 'good win' to clinch a spot in the top four.

The 22-year-old and Chelsea play their final game of the 2020/21 league season when they travel to Villa park to face Aston Villa on Sunday afternoon.

If they pick up all three points, they will guarantee a spot in next season's Champions League. A draw or defeat and it will see them be looking over their shoulder keeping a keen eye of results at Liverpool and Leicester City, hoping results go in their favour.

Pulisic has sent a message to his teammates, telling them to finish the job that they started 37 games ago back in August.

What Christian Pulisic said

"It is a lot of games but we’re used to it, we’ve been doing this for months now," Pulisic told the official Chelsea website. "Obviously it was a disappointing result in the FA Cup but I’m really happy we could put things in our own hands in the Premier League. So today we go out and we need a good win and we move on from there. We have it all left to play for this season and hopefully we can do well."

(Photo by PA Images/Sipa USA)

What else did Pulisic say?

The 22-year-old also commented on the returning Blues fans to Stamford Bridge on Tuesday night when 8,000 watched Tuchel's side beat Leicester City 2-1 in the Premier League.

He added: "It was incredible. It wasn’t even full, but it was one of the best atmosphere’s I’ve felt, just because I think everyone was so excited and hyped to get back into the stadium. They really carried us through that game, I have to say. The atmosphere was incredible, it just felt like the whole time we had that momentum that just kept going and going and the fans really drove us, so that was a special one."

