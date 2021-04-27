Christian Pulisic: Chelsea need to start well against Real Madrid

Christian Pulisic insists Chelsea have to start well and show they are ready to reach the Champions League final when they face Real Madrid on Tuesday night in the semi-finals.

The 22-year-old was put in front of the media on Monday ad will be vying to start in the Chelsea attack at the Estadio Alfredo Di Stefano on Tuesday night.

Chelsea could be perceived as the underdogs considering Real's formidable European record, but the Blues are vastly improved under Thomas Tuchel.

(Photo by Magma / PRESSINPHOTO)

The most clean sheets in Europe across the top five leagues this season [29], Tuchel's men have become a side hard to beat and Real will face no different.

But Pulisic has warned his Blues teammates to be focused from minute one as they prepare for a tough task in Madrid.

He said: "The key is going to be having a really good start to the match and showing our energy right from the start and showing that we are ready for this competition. They are going to be calm and experience. We have to be in that same way.

"As the game goes on we will see the way they play and whether it is adjustments or just sticking to our plan and our style, it is the most important thing. I’m not too concerned about how they might line up. They have good players so it’s going to be a tough task."

(Photo by Magma / PRESSINPHOTO)

Pulisic is hoping to enjoy the semi-final occasion, one which doesn't come around often, but admits there will be nerves.

"I think it is key to try to enjoy the moment," he added. "Champions League semi-finals don't come around every day.

"It is an amazing time for us and personally, I have been looking forward to this game for weeks so absolutely, it is a big moment. There are nerves in the preparation involved but it is key to enjoy it."

Follow Absolute Chelsea on: Twitter | Facebook | Instagram | YouTube