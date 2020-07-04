Absolute Chelsea
Christian Pulisic: Chelsea needed a big result against Watford

Matt Debono

Christian Pulisic admitted that Chelsea needed the win against Watford following their defeat in midweek to West Ham.

Chelsea bounced back after the first attempt comfortably putting away Watford at Stamford Bridge 3-0 on Saturday evening. 

Goals from Olivier Giroud, Willian and Ross Barkley handed the Blues all three points which saw them move back into the fourth in the Champions League places.

Pulisic continued his bright form and earned the penalty for Willian's goal at the end of the first-half. 

Speaking to Sky Sports post-match, the American revealed how important the win was for his side.

"We needed that one today. We came out with a lot of energy. I'm really proud of the guys. We knew that we needed a big result, especially after dropping points last game. I'm happy we could get the result. "

Chelsea climb above Manchester United into fourth again after they lost ground in midweek and Pulisic added that it was the perfect way to respond.

"I think so," he said on whether it was a response-type performance. "I think there was an extra bit of energy after the West Ham loss, so I think we wanted to come out and really prove a point today, which I think we did."

