Christian Pulisic has discussed Chelsea's focus during his international break with the USMNT amid uncertainty surrounding the future ownership of the Club.

This comes as Chelsea were listed for sale by Roman Abramovich on March 2 and his assets were frozen by the United Kingdom Government days later.

Speaking to Mail Sport, Pulisic reassured that his Chelsea teammates are just focusing on their football.

IMAGO / Colorsport

"It's been a crazy situation, to be honest, but we've been able to focus on our game and just worry about playing over there," he said.



The shortlist of potential buyers for Chelsea is set to be announced, with three or four names making it to the next stage.

A consortium led by Todd Boehly is also said to be a preferred bidder for the west London side.

However Saudi Media Group are not expected to make the list, as well as bids from British businessman Nick Candy and New York Jets Owner Woody Johnson.

You can follow our live blog on the takeover shortlist here.

During the uncertain times Pulisic has stepped up and proven to Thomas Tuchel that he can be trusted alongside Kai Havertz and Mason Mount in attack.

IMAGO / Just Pictures

The Chelsea boss was full of praise for the trio previously, stating: "Yes, it is incredible (their experience at such a young age). There is no substitute for it. It is the best because you can grow so much with these experiences.

"There are many ways to grow, but this is really accelerating the process of their development and it is good to see that they’re ready to take responsibility and step up. It is so good to have them.

"At their ages, they are far from reaching their top level, and there is so much more to come. We are proud to have them."

Pulisic will hope he can keep learning and growing at Chelsea in the foreseeable future.

Follow Absolute Chelsea on: Twitter | Facebook | Instagram | YouTube