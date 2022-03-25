Skip to main content
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
NewsTransfer NewsMatch CoverageFeatures/OpinionsSI.COM
Search
SUBSCRIBE

Christian Pulisic: Chelsea Remain Focused on Football Despite 'Crazy Situation'

Christian Pulisic has discussed Chelsea's focus during his international break with the USMNT amid uncertainty surrounding the future ownership of the Club.

This comes as Chelsea were listed for sale by Roman Abramovich on March 2 and his assets were frozen by the United Kingdom Government days later.

Speaking to Mail Sport, Pulisic reassured that his Chelsea teammates are just focusing on their football.

imago1010787772h

"It's been a crazy situation, to be honest, but we've been able to focus on our game and just worry about playing over there," he said. 

The shortlist of potential buyers for Chelsea is set to be announced, with three or four names making it to the next stage.

A consortium led by Todd Boehly is also said to be a preferred bidder for the west London side.

However Saudi Media Group are not expected to make the list, as well as bids from British businessman Nick Candy and New York Jets Owner Woody Johnson.

Scroll to Continue

Read More

You can follow our live blog on the takeover shortlist here.

During the uncertain times Pulisic has stepped up and proven to Thomas Tuchel that he can be trusted alongside Kai Havertz and Mason Mount in attack.

imago1010844845h

The Chelsea boss was full of praise for the trio previously, stating: "Yes, it is incredible (their experience at such a young age). There is no substitute for it. It is the best because you can grow so much with these experiences.

"There are many ways to grow, but this is really accelerating the process of their development and it is good to see that they’re ready to take responsibility and step up. It is so good to have them.

"At their ages, they are far from reaching their top level, and there is so much more to come. We are proud to have them."

Pulisic will hope he can keep learning and growing at Chelsea in the foreseeable future.

Follow Absolute Chelsea on: Twitter | Facebook | Instagram | YouTube

imago1010479508h (3)
News

Todd Boehly & Sir Martin Broughton Consortiums Make Raine Shortlist for Chelsea Takeover

By Matt Debono1 hour ago
imago1010479507h
News

Chelsea Takeover Live: Raine Make Shortlist Decision as Todd Boehly & Sir Martin Broughton's Consortiums Make Cut

By Matt Debono1 hour ago
imago1010743321h
News

'Always Keep Believing' - Hakim Ziyech Comments on Chelsea Mentality Ahead of Busy End to Season

By Rob Calcutt13 hours ago
imago1010577527h (1)
News

Chelsea Takeover: Nick Candy Not Shortlisted By Raine as Ricketts Make Approach Over Possible Joint-Venture

By Matt Debono13 hours ago
imago1010169060h
Transfer News

Report: Chelsea Could be in Transfer Battle for Tyrick Mitchell

By Rob Calcutt13 hours ago
imago1010523325h
News

Roman Abramovich Allowed to Pump £30 Million Into Chelsea Despite Sanctions From UK Government

By Rob Calcutt14 hours ago
imago1010787764h
News

'I Needed Some Time' - Hakim Ziyech Speaks on Adapting to Chelsea System

By Rob Calcutt14 hours ago
imago1010479508h (3)
News

Ricketts Family Offer for Chelsea 'Weakened' Amid Raine Group Shortlist Decision

By Rob Calcutt14 hours ago