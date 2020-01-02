Christian Pulisic: Chelsea squad will be ready for competition from any January signings

Chelsea forward Christian Pulisic has admitted the Blues squad will be ready for any competition that arrives at Stamford Bridge in January.

The winter window is officially open following the turn of the year, and Frank Lampard's side are able to start spending once again to acquire fresh talent.

Having served their two-window ban which was reduced to one after appeal, Chelsea have been linked with an array of stars across Europe.

Christian Pulisic who arrived at the club in the summer having signed back in January admits he and the rest of the squad will be ready for any incomings.

"It is normal, teams look to improve and if players do come in there is competition. That is how it goes, so we'll be ready for that and hopefully we'll have players that come in and want to help us."

Chelsea started the new year with a score draw against Brighton and Hove Albion, and the American reflected on the result.

"After we scored the first goal it was just about continuing and just not stopping there, making it two or three and putting the game to bed," Pulisic said.

"We've had troubles with that this year and then in the end, they fought until the end, scored a great goal and that is how it goes."

For Christian Pulisic and Chelsea, they turn their attentions to the FA Cup as they await Nottingham Forest in the third round of competition at Stamford Bridge on Sunday afternoon.

