Christian Pulisic: Chelsea targeting 2020/21 Champions League run

Chelsea are hoping for a run in the Champions League this season, says winger Christian Pulisic

Frank Lampard's side made their way through the group stages beating off Sevilla, Krasnodar and Rennes to finish top of their group.

They have set up a last-16 tie against Atletico Madrid after the draw was made last month, and the Blues will be keen to go one step further than they did last season after exiting the European competition in the last-16 at the hands of eventual winners Bayern Munich.

Chelsea are on a poor run of form, five defeats in their last eight games in the Premier League and will be hoping to pick up form ahead of the first-leg of the European tie next month.

And Pulisic has admitted Chelsea have an 'amazing opportunity' to progress and go far in Europe's biggest competition.

"We want to make a Champions League run," said Pulisic on the Men in Blazers Podcast as quoted by Goal.

Pulisic in training at Chelsea's Cobham training base. (Photo by Darren Walsh/Chelsea FC via Getty Images)

"We have an amazing opportunity now in the knockout stages. We are at the point where anything can happen."

Chelsea will face Atletico Madrid at the Wanda Metropolitano in the first-leg of the last-16 tie on February 23, before playing the second-leg in west London on March 17.

Full dates and times of the Champions League last-16 can be found here.

But before then, Chelsea have an FA Cup tie awaiting them as they host Championship side Luton Town on Sunday 24 January.

