Christian Pulisic Comments on His Goal in Champions League Win Against Lille

Chelsea's Christian Pulisic has reacted to his goal in his side's Champions League win against Lille on Wednesday night.

The Blues were 2-1 victors on the night in France, with their 4-1 aggregate score taking them through to the quarter-finals of the prestigious competition.

Pulisic scored the first for his side, with club captain Cesar Azpilicueta netting the second to get Chelsea over the line.

IMAGO / PA Images

The American international spoke to CBS Sports after the game and praised his teammate Jorginho for his assist in the goal, with Pulisic scoring his second in the two-legged tie against Lille.

"It was amazing pass. Jorgi, well... that's just what he does so I just had to finish it off."

He also shared his thoughts on the game overall as they progressed to the final eight for the second consecutive season.

"They gave us a lot of problems in the first half, they came out really strong with a lot of energy. There was a really good atmosphere in the stadium.

IMAGO / ANP

"They got their goal with the penalty but it was a really important goal for us before half. We're happy to be in the quarter final."

Lille took the lead thanks to Burak Yilmaz's penalty after Jorginho was penalised for handball in the box.

Pulisic then levelled the scoring with his finish from a tight angle in first half stoppage time.

With around 20 minutes remaining Azpilicueta sealed the tie for his side, scoring at the back post from Mason Mount's left sided cross.

Follow Absolute Chelsea on: Twitter | Facebook | Instagram | YouTube