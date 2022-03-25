Chelsea attacker Christian Pulisic has commented on his improved game time at Chelsea after a recent run of good form.

The American international joined the Blues from Borussia Dortmund in 2020, but has struggled to consistently feature for the west London side as a result of injuries since he arrived.

However, he has been in a good run of form in recent weeks as Chelsea look to compete on various fronts until the end of the season.

In an interview, via the Daily Mail, Pulisic spoke on his improved game time for the club after recent goal contributions for the World and European Champions.

"Everyone was questioning that I'm not playing, this & that, I was doing fine then & I'm doing fine now.

"That's the beauty of this sport and this profession, I'm feeling very good & I feel in a good rhythm at the moment."

Blues boss Thomas Tuchel, who worked with Pulisic at Dortmund, praised the winger for his recent run of games as he said: "Christian (Pulisic) was in the same situation as Kai (Havertz).

"Both of them took the responsibility for the turnaround, so it is their responsibility, and they deserve the credit. They did amazingly and you can see it on the pitch."

Pulisic also spoke on how his side remain focused on their football despite the ongoing matters off the pitch regarding their sale, saying: "It's been a crazy situation, to be honest, but we've been able to focus on our game and just worry about playing over there."

Raine Group, who are overseeing the sale of the club, are believed to have revealed their shortlist of bidders.

