'We Have Accomplished a lot Together' - Christian Pulisic Speaks on Relationship With Thomas Tuchel

Christian Pulisic Comments on His Relationship With Manager Thomas Tuchel

Chelsea attacker Christian Pulisic has commented on his relationship with his side's manager Thomas Tuchel.

The Blues man previously spent time with the German boss whilst they were at Borussia Dortmund in the Bundesliga, with the latter giving the American international his debut at the club.

Pulisic is now in his third season at the west London side, signing from Dortmund at the start of 2019.

imago1008894165h (1)

In an interview with ESPN, Pulisic expanded on previous comments he made on 'The Crack' podcast in August about his relationship with the manager.

"He gave me my debut at Dortmund, of course. I was always very thankful for that. 

Read More

"I think we have accomplished a lot together so we have that going together. What I'm saying there (in that podcast) is what it is. You are not always going to get along the best or whatever, but I think we have had a good enough relationship where we've been able to accomplish things together and I've been able to play at times. 

"Now, I'm hoping to get back on that streak."

imago1002395226h

Since he joined the Blues Pulisic has made 97 appearances in all competitions, scoring 20 goals and assisting a further 17.

The American had a difficult start to the season in the current campaign as he tested positive for Covid-19, before suffering an ankle injury that saw him miss 12 matches for Chelsea.

He has featured 20 times for the European Champions this season with three goals and three assists to his name.

imago1008930426h
