'He's the closest thing to Eden Hazard' - Christian Pulisic compared to former Chelsea winger Eden Hazard

Christian Pulisic has been compared to former Chelsea winger Eden Hazard.

The 22-year-old has looked a bright spark since joining the Blues from Borussia Dortmund last summer, and has drawn comparisons to Eden Hazard.

Hazard left in the summer of Pulisic's arrival to Real Madrid and it saw the American make a huge impact on Frank Lampard's side clinching a Champions League spot.

11 goals and 10 assists in his debut season in England in all competitions.

He has continued his impressive form into this season despite problems with his hamstring, and former Manchester United midfielder Paul Scholes was full of praise for Pulisic.

"He’s a good player, isn’t he?" said Scholes on Amazon Prime.

"The number of times they got the ball into him. Chilwell as well has been a threat they’ve got a link down that side with Mason Mount. But this lad, Pulisic, he looks the closest thing to Eden Hazard.

"He’s got a little turn of pace, his centre of gravity is low, he can weave past people and he’s creative."

