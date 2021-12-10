Christian Pulisic Compares Chelsea Spell With Time He Was on Trial at Cobham

USMNT captain Christian Pulisic has opened up on his trial at Chelsea as a youngster and compared it with being at the club years later.

He never joined the Cobham Academy, despite trialling as a young boy, but Pulisic found his way back to the club years later.

Speaking to the Premier League's YouTube channel, Pulisic highlighted the similarities between the training ground then and now.

IMAGO / Laci Perenyi

When asked what had changed since he was at Cobham as a youngster, Pulisic joked: "Not the weather!

"Honestly, it was crazy coming back. It brought back a lot of memories. The training ground was similar. I didn't seee the whole professional side of it before."

The youngster instead returned to America before joining Borussia Dortmund's Academy in 2015, where he would graduate and become a regular under current Chelsea boss Thomas Tuchel in Germany.

IMAGO / Gribaudi/ImagePhoto

He did however find his way back to England as he joined Chelsea in 2019 and has since made over 50 appearences for the club.

The USMNT star has struggled for fitness this season, struggling with several injuries but has recently revealed that he is relishing the chance to play.

Pulisic admitted: "Sometimes you're going to feel a bit of pain and that's just the way at the beginning but it's got to be something you can deal with, and when it's too much pain you have to let them know.



"Eventually I was able to make it back but it feels like a while so I'm definitely excited to get back into it."

