NewsTransfer NewsMatch CoverageOpinionSI.COM
Search

Christian Pulisic 'confident' of coming back into fold under Thomas Tuchel at Chelsea

Author:
Publish date:

Christian Pulisic has backed himself to earn his place in the Chelsea side under Thomas Tuchel after a recent lack of playing time.

Pulisic, 22, has only started in three of Tuchel's opening 14 games in charge which has seen the Blues remain unbeaten - winning 10 and drawing the other four.

He has also had to battle through injuries this season, and family issues which have coincided with Chelsea's impressive form and it has seen him struggle to find his way in the starting eleven. 

sipa_32124530

The international break has now commenced and Pulisic has joined up with the USMNT to get some minutes on the pitch.

READ MORE: "It hasn't been the easiest thing" - Christian Pulisic opens up on difficulties at Chelsea

READ MORE: Chelsea boss Thomas Tuchel makes international break admission following 14-game unbeaten run

Speaking on international duty, Pulisic said: "I was in a similar situation, I think, when I first came to Chelsea, so I had to work my way and earn my position in the team and to finally get some minutes. 

"I feel like I did that and I feel like I'm basically going out there and trying to do the same thing now.

"I feel very confident in my form right now and the way I'm feeling and playing, so I think I'm on a good path."

READ MORE: Report - Chelsea suffer blow as Erling Haaland's transfer to Real Madrid 'practically done'

READ MORE: Callum Hudson-Odoi outlines Chelsea and England ambitions

Follow Absolute Chelsea on: Twitter | Facebook | Instagram | YouTube

sipa_32282726 (5)
Transfer News

Christian Pulisic speaks out on Chelsea future amid transfer links to Liverpool, Bayern Munich & Man Utd

sipa_32567376 (1)
Transfer News

Agent: Jorginho would consider Napoli return if he leaves Chelsea this summer

sipa_32124531 (2)
News

Christian Pulisic 'confident' of coming back into fold under Thomas Tuchel at Chelsea

sipa_32461729
Transfer News

Report: Chelsea could be given chance to land €20M-rated Porto star Jesus Corona

sipa_32282726 (5)
News

"It hasn't been the easiest thing" - Christian Pulisic opens up on difficulties at Chelsea

Puli
News

Chelsea star Christian Pulisic makes USMNT admission ahead of Tokyo Olympics

1001465756
Transfer News

Man City defender Eric Garcia 'rejects' Chelsea for Barcelona return

sipa_32640138 (2)
Transfer News

AC Milan set to sign Fikayo Tomori on permanent deal - Chelsea won't give discount on £26M deal