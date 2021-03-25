Christian Pulisic 'confident' of coming back into fold under Thomas Tuchel at Chelsea

Christian Pulisic has backed himself to earn his place in the Chelsea side under Thomas Tuchel after a recent lack of playing time.

Pulisic, 22, has only started in three of Tuchel's opening 14 games in charge which has seen the Blues remain unbeaten - winning 10 and drawing the other four.

He has also had to battle through injuries this season, and family issues which have coincided with Chelsea's impressive form and it has seen him struggle to find his way in the starting eleven.

(Photo by PA Images/Sipa USA)

The international break has now commenced and Pulisic has joined up with the USMNT to get some minutes on the pitch.

Speaking on international duty, Pulisic said: "I was in a similar situation, I think, when I first came to Chelsea, so I had to work my way and earn my position in the team and to finally get some minutes.

"I feel like I did that and I feel like I'm basically going out there and trying to do the same thing now.

"I feel very confident in my form right now and the way I'm feeling and playing, so I think I'm on a good path."

