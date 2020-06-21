Absolute Chelsea
Christian Pulisic delighted to score in Chelsea's 2-1 win against Aston Villa

Matt Debono

Christian Pulisic came off the bench for Chelsea against Aston Villa and had an instant impact for the Blues as they turned it around at Villa Park to clinch a 2-1 victory in the Premier League.

The 21-year-old replaced Ruben Loftus-Cheek in the 55th minute and within five minutes levelled the scores after meeting Cesar Azpilicueta's cross at the back post to guide it into the rood of the net. 

Frank Lampard's side turned it around in quick fashion, scoring three minutes later through Olivier Giroud which was enough to seal the three points to extend the Blues' lead in fourth place as the race for a Champions League spot heats up. 

Pulisic spoke to Sky Sports after the game and was delighted to have helped his side complete their comeback on Sunday afternoon.

"I'm really glad that I could come in and help the team in any way I could. Luckily today it was with a goal and it helped us get a good result," he said.

Lampard's change of bringing the American on changed the game and proved successful in turning the game on its head.

"He told me to go in and help the team win the game, to use my talents and do what I can do, and I'm happy that I was able to do that," Pulisic added.

"I don't think I hit it perfectly with my left-foot, luckily I got enough on it to steer it on target so I'm happy it went in."

