Christian Pulisic has delivered a message to Chelsea fans after his miss against Leicester City on Thursday night.

The American started for the Blues against the Foxes in their penultimate Premier League fixture of the season and had a big chance to score to make it 2-1, but was unable to convert.

His appearance in the week was his 38th of the season in all competitions, with Chelsea now preparing for their final game of the season against Watford.

IMAGO / Colorsport

In a story he posted on his Instagram account, Pulisic revealed his message to Blues fans as he and his teammates look towards the end of the campaign.

"Not good enough from myself yesterday. I'm aware of that. Just know that I'm hungry as ever. Time to finish strong."

He has scored eight goals and assisted five others in all competitions this season, with his most recent strike coming in the away win against Leeds United last week.

The Blues eventually drew Thursday's game 1-1 as Marcos Alonso was able to equalise towards the end of the first half after James Maddison's opener for Leicester.

IMAGO / Focus Images

Chelsea will now face Watford in their final game of the season at Stamford Bridge, with the Hornets already relegated from the Premier League.

With just one game left to play, the Blues are on course to finish third in the table come the final whistle on Sunday.

Tottenham Hotspur sit three points behind them in fourth, but Thomas Tuchel's side have a +18 goal difference advantage on their London rivals heading into the final day.

