Christian Pulisic Hands Chelsea Boost as He Delivers Fitness Update Following Positive COVID-19 Test Result

Chelsea and USMNT star Christian Pulisic has provided an update on his fitness after returning to action for USA against Canada following a positive COVID-19 test result.

The forward missed Chelsea's open training session and the following matches due to testing positive for Coronavirus but was allowed on international duty after testing negative recently.

Speaking to Chelsea FC, Pulisic discussed his period out and his return to fitness.

"Obviously it was tough for me, I wanted to be part of the team but I wasn't 100 per cent ready." he said.

The American made his return as USA faced Canada and Pulisic discussed how he felt after returning to action.

Pulisic continued: "We made the decision to play today [against Canada] and I felt pretty good. It's good to be back with the team and I just want to be here to help in whatever way I can."



The 22-year-old has not featured for Chelsea since the first game of the season, where he scored against Crystal Palace en-route to a 3-0 victory.

Chelsea were keen for Pulisic to travel to the USA and play for his country to get minutes under his belt before his return to Cobham after the international break.

With doubts over Romelu Lukaku's involvement, the American could be set to feature against Aston Villa.

