Christian Pulisic Delivers Honest Assessment Of Life Under Thomas Tuchel at Chelsea

Chelsea winger Christian Pulisic has reflected on his spell under Thomas Tuchel at Stamford Bridge.

The USA international, who has failed to nail down a starting spot in the squad owing to his injury issues over the past year, was handed his Borussia Dortmund debut as a teenager in 2017 by Tuchel.

It has widely been stated that the pair share a great relationship due to their time together in Germany, but things on the pitch didn't start off great for Pulisic when Tuchel arrived to west London in January.

"It’s funny because people just assume that because you had a coach in the past, then it’ll be perfect for you; it’ll be great. It doesn’t necessarily mean that," said the 22-year-old, during his appearance on 'The Crack' podcast on YouTube.

"Obviously, you could see I wasn’t playing right from the start when he (Tuchel) came in. That doesn’t mean we had a bad relationship in any way. I had to earn a spot, just like I always do.

"I try not to make any excuses for myself. It is what it is. Being an American in Europe isn’t the easiest thing in the world. You do always have that American tag, it is there, but I never use it in any way to hold me back; that’s not the way I think."

Despite being used as a squad player for a large chunk of the previous campaign, Pulisic bagged six goals and four assists in 43 appearances across all competitions.

He played a key role in his side's showings in the business end of the season, as the Blues sealed a fourth-place finish in the Premier League and won their first Champions League title since 2012.

Ahead of the 2021/22 season, he has stated that Chelsea are ready to kick on from their European triumph by laying a challenge on all fronts next season.

