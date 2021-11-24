Christian Pulisic Provides Positive Chelsea Fitness Update Ahead of Man United Clash

Christian Pulisic has admitted he is closing in on a return to full fitness after a long absence due to an ankle injury.

The 23-year-old returned against Malmo last month following nearly two months out with injury and is working his way back to 100 per cent.

He was given the nod to start against Juventus, after netting against Leicester City on Saturday afternoon, as the Blues ran out 4-0 winners in the capital in the Champions League.

Pulisic reflected on his tough period in the medical room but is glad to back as he nears a return to his absolute maximum.

"It has been a long couple of months," said the winger. "It is tough to not be able to play, do what I love and help my team. I am thrilled to be back and it is great to be back within the team.

"I would say, as far as fitness, I am close to where I want to be but that I can still improve and that comes with minutes. I played it quite smart in how I came back with not too much too soon. It has been really good. I am happy with the way I feel right now."

Pulisic was utilised as the false nine by Tuchel against Juventus and shared his thoughts on the new role.

"I think I can play in a lot of the attacking positions within this team. (Against Juventus) I was in a slightly different role. I am not on the ball as much as I usually am or able to use some of my strengths but I think it is a position that I can play. I can create a lot of space for my teammates and I am happy to play there as well."

