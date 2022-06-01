Skip to main content

Christian Pulisic Delivers Positive Verdict on Meeting New Chelsea Owner Todd Boehly

Chelsea forward Christian Pulisic recently delivered a positive verdict on fellow American and now Chelsea owner Todd Boehly and his consortium.

The US Men's international is still yet to firmly hit the ground running at Chelsea with many believing he has more to give.

After missing the first ten weeks of the Premier League season - minus the opening day, when he scored - Pulisic has managed to accumulate plenty of appearances this season, some of which have been impressive and some of which not so.

imago1012248245h

The 23-year-old has recently been linked with a move away from Stamford Bridge in the summer, but he is contracted with the club until 2024 and is keen to see out his future with the Blues.

Speaking to the Metro this week, Pulisic revealed his honest thoughts on new Chelsea owners Todd Boehly and the Clearlake Capital consortium.

Scroll to Continue

Read More

"At the end of the season, we were able to meet with them and they were around the club a lot. They are really good people so I’m excited moving forward."

When asked about his personal future at Stamford Bridge, Pulisic went on to say the following:

imago1012195786h

"As far as right now, I’m obviously just focused on what I’m doing here. And I’m super excited to be here. And yeah, that’s it.

"Of course, I want to get more playing time. I want to be on the field as much as I can and be the sharpest I can be and fit as well.

"I think I still got a lot of games, but it’s always something that I’m working at and trying to be regular at club level as well to put myself in the best position to be fit when I come here with the national team."

Follow Absolute Chelsea on: Twitter | Facebook | Instagram | YouTube

imago1010064990h
Transfer News

Report: Chelsea Ready Their Fresh Interest in Barcelona Wing-Back Sergiño Dest

By Jago Hemming30 minutes ago
imago1012248800h (1)
News

Leaked 2022/23 Chelsea Third Kit as Stamford Bridge Megastore Reopens

By Matt Debono59 minutes ago
imago1012056576h
Transfer News

Report: Real Madrid Join Chelsea in Pursuit for Manchester City Forward Raheem Sterling

By Jago Hemming1 hour ago
imago1012195786h
News

Boehly & Granovskaia Spotted at Stamford Bridge for First Time Since Chelsea Takeover Was Confirmed

By Matt Debono1 hour ago
imago1008929554h
News

Mateo Kovacic's Stunning Strike vs Liverpool Wins Chelsea's 2021/22 Goal of the Season Award

By Matt Debono2 hours ago
imago1012248245h
News

'I Want More Playing Time' - Christian Pulisic Makes Chelsea Admission Over Future

By Matt Debono2 hours ago
imago1010644184h
Transfer News

Report: Inter Have Agreement in Place With Chelsea Striker Romelu Lukaku

By Jago Hemming3 hours ago
imago1010451853h
Transfer News

Report: Ousmane Dembele Delayed Decision on Future Until Chelsea Sale Completed

By Jago Hemming3 hours ago