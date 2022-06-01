Christian Pulisic Delivers Positive Verdict on Meeting New Chelsea Owner Todd Boehly

Chelsea forward Christian Pulisic recently delivered a positive verdict on fellow American and now Chelsea owner Todd Boehly and his consortium.

The US Men's international is still yet to firmly hit the ground running at Chelsea with many believing he has more to give.

After missing the first ten weeks of the Premier League season - minus the opening day, when he scored - Pulisic has managed to accumulate plenty of appearances this season, some of which have been impressive and some of which not so.

IMAGO / NurPhoto

The 23-year-old has recently been linked with a move away from Stamford Bridge in the summer, but he is contracted with the club until 2024 and is keen to see out his future with the Blues.

Speaking to the Metro this week, Pulisic revealed his honest thoughts on new Chelsea owners Todd Boehly and the Clearlake Capital consortium.

"At the end of the season, we were able to meet with them and they were around the club a lot. They are really good people so I’m excited moving forward."

When asked about his personal future at Stamford Bridge, Pulisic went on to say the following:

IMAGO / PA Images

"As far as right now, I’m obviously just focused on what I’m doing here. And I’m super excited to be here. And yeah, that’s it.

"Of course, I want to get more playing time. I want to be on the field as much as I can and be the sharpest I can be and fit as well.

"I think I still got a lot of games, but it’s always something that I’m working at and trying to be regular at club level as well to put myself in the best position to be fit when I come here with the national team."

