Christian Pulisic Delivers Three-Word Chelsea Verdict Ahead of Brentford Clash

Chelsea and USMNT star Christian Pulisic has delivered a three word verdict on the Blues ahead of their Premier League clash against Brentford on Saturday.

The 22-year-old will likely feature after a successful international break, seeing the USMNT qualify for the 2022 World Cup in Qatar after a 5-1 victory over Panama, with Pulisic bagging a hattrick, and 2-0 loss to Costa Rica.

As quoted by Chelsea's Instagram, Pulisic has delivered a three word summary of what the Club mean to him.

When asked to summarise Chelsea in three words, he replied: "Chelsea in three words? I would say successful, iconic, and I would say Champions."

The American is not wrong, with Chelsea holding the UEFA Champions League trophy after beating Manchester City in the final last season.

The youngster played his part, bagging in the semi-final against Real Madrid, who Chelsea face once again this season.

Pulisic will be hoping to keep up his fine form as the Blues head into the business end of the season, with the FA Cup and Champions League trophies still up for grabs.

imago1010948737h

His impressive performances of late have seen him keep his place in both the Chelsea and USMNT, where he hopes to be a decisive player in the future - first coming against Brentford on Saturday as he hopes to keep his place.

Thomas Tuchel has heaped praise on the winger, who he handed a debut to under his reign at Borussia Dortmund.

"Christian (Pulisic) was in the same situation as Kai (Havertz). Both of them took the responsibility for the turnaround, so it is their responsibility, and they deserve the credit. They did amazingly and you can see it on the pitch," Tuchel said.

"It is important, he (Pulisic) is decisive and that is what we demand at the same time. We will keep on pushing them."

imago1010844845h
imago1010837067h
imago1010579170h
imago1010579170h
imago1004286174h
imago1010608629h (2)
imago1008532558h
imago1010656856h (2)
