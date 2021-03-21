NewsTransfer NewsMatch CoverageOpinionSI.COM
Christian Pulisic delivers verdict on Chelsea's 2-0 win over Sheffield United in FA Cup quarter-finals

Christian Pulisic admitted Chelsea had to suffer in parts during their 2-0 FA Cup quarter-final win against Sheffield United on Sunday afternoon.

Thomas Tuchel's side were far from their best in west London but managed to book their place in the semi-finals as an Oliver Norwood own goal in the first-half put Chelsea on their way before substitute Hakim Ziyech sealed the tie in stoppage time. 

Pulisic came back into the side and played 83 minutes, producing a brighter display and was their biggest threat going forward. He should've had a goal in the first-half, but he squandered his excellent chance from close range. 

Speaking to BBC post-match, he said: "Yes, they didn't make it easy on us. We knew they had quality and we had to suffer a bit in the second half but it was another clean sheet and a good performance.

"Yes, we knew it was going to be uncomfortable with a bit of pressure but we had to be strong and defend so in the end I was happy.

"Yes, they are a good defensive side as well. I had a few chances myself that I could have done better with but in the end we got the two goals. It was a good result. We have a confident bunch of guys and when you go on a streak like this you feel good, you feel like we can beat anyone, so it is a good feeling."

