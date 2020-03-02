Frank Lampard: Christian Pulisic is desperate to return to Chelsea side from injury

Chelsea head coach Frank Lampard has revealed Christian Pulisic is desperate to return from injury after two months out.

Christian Pulisic has been sat on the sidelines since the New Years Day draw against Brighton, and hasn't featured since due to an ongoing groin problem.

Lampard confirmed the 21-year-old will miss the FA Cup tie against Liverpool on Tuesday.

The Blues boss was quizzed on whether he was concerned about the state of the Blues' injury troubles.

"It’s certainly frustrating for them, particularly for Christian [Pulisic] who has had a big phase out now and is desperate to get back. The only the concern I have every week is when they are not fit, it’s no greater.

"I hoping when I’m not given an answer, it’s not like I’m looking into the distance and that I can’t see the answer, I’m hoping they might be fit in the next week or two.

"I just can’t say that with clarity because they have both had their issues, so it’s a difficult one. But my concern remains the same."

Ruben Loftus-Cheek, Callum Hudson-Odoi, Tammy Abraham and N'Golo Kante have all be ruled out of the squad to face Liverpool.

Whilst Andreas Christensen is not expected to feature after picking up a 'small issue', which the Blues are going to monitor ahead of the cup tie.

