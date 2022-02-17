Skip to main content
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
NewsTransfer NewsMatch CoverageFeatures/OpinionsSI.COM
Search
SUBSCRIBE

Christian Pulisic Discusses Importance of Taking Risks and Making Mistakes at Chelsea

Chelsea forward Christian Pulisic has revealed his thoughts on the importance of taking risks and making mistakes at elite level football.

The US international has had a difficult ride in the last couple seasons at Stamford Bridge, struggling to nail a position in the European champions' starting lineup.

The 23-year-old has made just 12 of a possible 24 appearances in the Premier League so far this season, finding the back of the net just three times.

imago1008936332h

Speaking to Chelsea's official 5th Stand app, Pulisic revealed how he keeps his confidence high when going through tough times.

"Confidence is the most important thing, especially as an attacking and creative player.

Read More

"You have to be willing to take risks to help the team, be okay with making mistakes at times. That's a really important part of what I do."

The former Borussia Dortmund man is among a number of players at Chelsea who have struggled to seal a starting place in the side's front three.

imago1008929575h

With Hakim Ziyech, Timo Werner and Kai Havertz all fighting for the same position as Pulisic, the competition, as well as a number of injury troubles, have made it hard for him to nail down a place in Chelsea's starting XI.

Speaking about his injury troubles, Pulisic went on to reveal the following:

"The toughest hurdle of my career so far has been the injuries I've had in the last two seasons. The really tough one was just before the lockdown. Patience was really important. I told myself I need to be back playing."

Follow Absolute Chelsea on: Twitter | Facebook | Instagram | YouTube

imago1008929198h
News

Christian Pulisic Discusses Importance of Taking Risks and Making Mistakes at Chelsea

45 seconds ago
imago1009782446h
News

Christian Pulisic on Toughest Period of His Career Amid Chelsea Injury Crisis

30 minutes ago
imago1009793704h
Transfer News

Report: Chelsea Midfielder Conor Gallagher Could Cause Spanner in The Works for Declan Rice Swoop

1 hour ago
imago0049654861h
News

'I Want to Be on The Pitch' - Petr Cech Gives Verdict on Chelsea Club World Cup Win

1 hour ago
imago0014852212h
News

Petr Cech Heaps Praise on Chelsea Captain Cesar Azpilicueta After He Completed Trophy Haul With Club World Cup

1 hour ago
imago1009803431h
News

Report: Thomas Tuchel 'Hugely Impressed' & 'Convinced' to Hand Conor Gallagher Chelsea Chance

2 hours ago
imago1008938281h
News

Chelsea Goalkeeper Edouard Mendy Named Quotidien Sportsman of the Year

3 hours ago
imago1009792415h
Transfer News

Report: Chelsea Discussed Borna Sosa Transfer in January Amid Arsenal & Tottenham Interest

3 hours ago