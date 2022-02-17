Christian Pulisic Discusses Importance of Taking Risks and Making Mistakes at Chelsea

Chelsea forward Christian Pulisic has revealed his thoughts on the importance of taking risks and making mistakes at elite level football.

The US international has had a difficult ride in the last couple seasons at Stamford Bridge, struggling to nail a position in the European champions' starting lineup.

The 23-year-old has made just 12 of a possible 24 appearances in the Premier League so far this season, finding the back of the net just three times.

Speaking to Chelsea's official 5th Stand app, Pulisic revealed how he keeps his confidence high when going through tough times.

"Confidence is the most important thing, especially as an attacking and creative player.

"You have to be willing to take risks to help the team, be okay with making mistakes at times. That's a really important part of what I do."

The former Borussia Dortmund man is among a number of players at Chelsea who have struggled to seal a starting place in the side's front three.

With Hakim Ziyech, Timo Werner and Kai Havertz all fighting for the same position as Pulisic, the competition, as well as a number of injury troubles, have made it hard for him to nail down a place in Chelsea's starting XI.

Speaking about his injury troubles, Pulisic went on to reveal the following:

"The toughest hurdle of my career so far has been the injuries I've had in the last two seasons. The really tough one was just before the lockdown. Patience was really important. I told myself I need to be back playing."

