Christian Pulisic 'Doubtful' for Chelsea to Face Aston Villa in Carabao Cup

Thomas Tuchel has confirmed Christian Pulisic is unlikely to make his injury return for Chelsea on Wednesday night against Aston Villa in the Carabao Cup.

The 23-year-old has missed their last three games against Aston Villa, Zenit St Petersburg and Tottenham Hotspur due to an ankle injury picked up on international duty at the beginning of September with the USMNT.

Pulisic hasn't had the rub of the green this season, having contracted Covid-19 in August and now he's recovering from injury.

SIPA USA

Tuchel expected the American to miss 10 days which would see him in contention to face Aston Villa in the third round of the Carabao Cup at Stamford Bridge.

But Tuchel has delivered an update saying the game could come 'too close' for Pulisic, but hopes he is 'wrong'.

"The game against Aston Villa is maybe too close, I hope I am wrong," admitted Tuchel. "This is my impression with him not in training so far. Let's see tomorrow (Monday).

"Maybe he had a good progression today. Maybe it is possible. It would be super nice to have him but it is doubtful."

SIPA USA

If Pulisic doesn't return to the squad for the Aston Villa meeting on Wednesday, he is likely to be back in contention when Chelsea welcome Manchester City to west London in the Premier League on Saturday evening.

More Chelsea Coverage



Follow Absolute Chelsea on: Twitter | Facebook | Instagram | YouTube