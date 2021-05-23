Christian Pulisic Enjoying Special Opportunity at Chelsea

Christian Pulisic has reflected on his second season at Chelsea after moving to the Premier League back in 2019.

The 22-year-old has endured ups and downs in his second year in England, but has found his feet once his again in the side under Thomas Tuchel.

Pulisic has featured 41 times for Chelsea this season ahead of the final league match of the season and the Champions League final, but has only recorded six goals and three assists in that time.

He knows he has lots of improving to do as he looks back on another 'crazy' year in west London.

What Christian Pulisic said

Speaking to the official Chelsea website, he admitted: "It’s been a crazy couple of years for sure. This is always where I wanted to be, playing in the Premier League at an amazing club like Chelsea, who have given me the opportunity. It’s been special. I’m proud of how far I’ve come, not just as a player but as a person as well. People don’t see that side, it’s been a big change for me, but I’m enjoying it a lot.

"The Premier League has definitely made me a lot stronger, physically especially, and also mentally with all the games and the constant pressure game after game. It’s a very busy schedule here so I’ve learned a lot about my body and what I need to do to try and keep myself healthy as best I can.

"I still want to improve how clinical I am in my decision making and constantly making the right decisions and helping my team to score goals, so that in the opportunities that I get, I really make the most of them. I’m confident with my dribbling, with my skills, and if I continue to just work on those things and become very clinical I think I can be very dangerous."

