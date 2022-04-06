Skip to main content
Christian Pulisic Expressed His Delight Over Recent Form for Chelsea

Chelsea attacker Christian Pulisic has expressed his delight over his recent form for the west London side. 

The Blues man has been enjoying his recent spell for the World and European Champions, having joined the club from Bundesliga side Borussia Dortmund back in 2019. 

Some of his contributions to the side have helped them to progress in the Champions League, as Chelsea look to retain their European crown.

imago1010647000h

Speaking to the media ahead of their quarter-final tie against Real Madrid on Wednesday, the American international spoke on his recent form for the World and European Champions.

“I’m happy with my form. I don’t like to compare whether I was better then, am better now. I always try to be the best so that’s where my head is at and I will continue to do that."

Scroll to Continue

Read More

He also commented on following the news regarding the sale of the club, as he said: “It’s definitely my job to stay focused on my team and the games coming up because we have some massive games. 

"That’s where I need to keep my focus. Obviously we hear things that are going on and we follow it but right now it is all about Real Madrid tomorrow and after that it will be about the next game. That’s what we put our focus on as players.”

imago1010367858h

Pulisic has scored six goals and assisted four in all competitions this season, with 28 appearances to his name.

He also scored in both Champions League legs against Lille.

