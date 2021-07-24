Returning to Chelsea Pre-Season a 'Surreal' Feeling, Says Christian Pulisic

Christian Pulisic has expressed his delight after reporting back for pre-season duty at Chelsea's Cobham training ground.

The 22-year-old has been back with the squad for over a week and scored in Chelsea's friendly against Peterborough as Thomas Tuchel's men kicked off their 2021/22 pre-season in winning fashion.

Pulisic made 43 appearances last season, scoring six and assisting four. Champions League and CONCACAF Nations League glory for club and country respectively ended the season in 'perfect' style for the American.

His holidays are now over and his preparations for the 2021/22 season are in full swing. Pulisic is excited to be back in and around the rest of the squad.

What has Christian Pulisic said?

"It’s great to be back and see the guys again and getting ready for a new season. In a way it is a bit surreal, it’s starting to feel like, just straight back to work, that kind of feeling, almost like it never happened.



"But it’s great to be back and see the guys again and be getting ready for a new season. It’s been really good so far. I think it’s been a good start, I’m starting to feel fit again and ready to go and I think the team’s looking good.

"It’s been just what we need, we can just focus on what we need to do to get ready for the start of the season. We had the game against Peterborough as well, so we started really well by getting a win, and it was a very strong performance."



