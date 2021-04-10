Christian Pulisic expresses delight after scoring twice for Chelsea during 4-1 win against Crystal Palace

Christian Pulisic says Chelsea are 'definitely happy' with the manner of their 4-1 victory against Crystal Palace on Saturday evening.

The 22-year-old was handed another start by Thomas Tuchel in the Premier League and rewarded his boss with two goals to earn all three points in south London.

Pulisic bagged a brace with a rifled finish smashed home in the tenth minute to double the lead after Kai Havertz put the Blues ahead two minutes prior.

A header from Kurt Zouma extended the lead before Christian Benteke reduced the deficit for the hosts. But Pulisic killed the game off with a finish from close range in the second half to secure the points.

(Photo by PA Images/Sipa USA)

He has now scored four goals in his last four games for club and country and he reflected on the win at Selhurst Park.

"We had a tough day [against West Brom]. We won’t win every game but the way we responded we’re definitely happy.

"The first 20-30 minutes felt really strong from us. We were playing very aggressive and that drove us through the game."

With seven games to go, Chelsea are still in contention for a top four place but it is currently out of their hands.

Pulisic says Chelsea are ready for the challenge which is set to go down to the final day of the season.

He added: "It’s going to be tight I think. We need to put some good results together. We are ready for this challenge."

