Christian Pulisic 'extremely proud' to reach Champions League semi-finals with Chelsea

Christian Pulisic has shared his delight at Chelsea reaching the Champions League semi-finals for the first time since 2014.

Chelsea saw off Porto in the quarter-finals on Tuesday night in Seville with a 2-1 aggregate victory after losing 1-0 on the night in the second leg following a stunning stoppage time bicycle kick from Mehdi Taremi.

Thomas Tuchel's side will now face either Real Madrid or Liverpool in the last four - this will be confirmed on Wednesday when the two sides meet at Anfield.

Tuchel's hopes of silverware at Chelsea this season continue to increase. (Photo by ddp images/Sipa USA)

It wasn't a pretty display from Chelsea, nor was it one of their better ones under the German, but they got the job done in Seville which was the most important thing.

And Pulisic spoke post-match and expressed the 'incredible' achievement.

He said: "It's incredible [to reach the semi-finals]. After the long season we've had, to be here, I'm extremely proud."



Chelsea will now switch their attentions to another semi-final clash, this time in the FA Cup, when they face Manchester City at Wembley on Saturday.

Pulisic, who has suffered from injury problems this season, was targeted and fouled 11 times by Porto on Tuesday night, gave the green light for him to be involved at the weekend, handing the Blues a boost.

He added: "It felt like I took a lot of fouls out there. But all in all, I'm pretty healthy so I'm happy about that and I should be ready to go [for the next game]."

