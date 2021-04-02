Christian Pulisic 'feeling confident' ahead of Chelsea's clash against West Brom

Christian Pulisic is confident and excited ahead of Chelsea's Premier League fixture against West Brom on Saturday afternoon.

Chelsea host the Baggies on a 14-game unbeaten run and will be in search of another three points and another clean sheet at home when they welcome Sam Allardyce's struggling side to west London.

Pulisic, who is available for selection, has been in and out of the side in recent months, and has failed to cement a spot in Thomas Tuchel's starting XI.

But the 22-year-old went away on international duty with the USMNT and netted the winner against Northern Ireland, putting in a strong performance for his country.

He is looking to take his confidence into this weekend's clash against the Baggies as he relishes the challenges awaiting him.

Pulisic said: "It always feels good, of course, to get on the scoresheet. It's definitely going to help build some confidence.

"I'm feeling good right now, and the guys are feeling good as it seemed here. For me personally as well, going back to the club level, I'm really excited.

"I'm feeling confident, as I've said. I feel the best I've felt in my game for a while, so I'm excited for what's to come."

Chelsea have a fully fit squad to face West Brom, other than N'Golo Kante who misses out due to a hamstring issue.

(Photo by PA Images/Sipa USA)

Tuchel was delighted to finally have a fully fit back line as Thiago Silva comes back into the selection thinking on Saturday.

He told reporters: "Yes, it is the best situation you can have as a manager to be able to substitute players or replace players who need a break without a loss of quality, without a lack of results, that's very good. It is a good feeling for the confidence of all of them.

"Tomorrow, Thiago is available and back on track and fit. It is the same for the goalkeepers. We have good competitions and now we enter a crucial moment in the season. It is very important to have these selections as we need everyone available to compete on our levels."

Follow Absolute Chelsea on: Twitter | Facebook | Instagram | YouTube