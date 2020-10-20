SI.com
Absolute Chelsea
Christian Pulisic provides injury update: 22-year-old feels strong and ready to play 90 minutes

Matt Debono

Chelsea winger Christian Pulisic has provided a fitness update following the Blues 0-0 draw against Sevilla in the Champions League on Tuesday night. 

The 22-year-old made his second consecutive start for Frank Lampard's side in west London as he looked to build up his form which he had prior to his injury.

Following his hamstring injury, picked up in the FA Cup final back in August, Pulisic was forced to miss the start of the season but is now ready to continue in the side. 

He admitted that he feels strong and is able to see out the whole 90 minutes, something which he hasn't yet done since his return from injury.

"Fitness wise I feel great. I'm getting back to where I was. I feel strong, I feel like I can play 90 minutes and yeah, I'm happy."

Pulisic's involvement by Frank Lampard came under scrutiny from RB Salzburg manager Jesse Marsch, who claimed that Lampard didn't play him as much because he was American. 

"I could see right away that Frank Lampard’s idea of Christian Pulisic was shaped a lot by the fact that he was American and not that his football education came a lot from what has happened in Germany." 

The next chance to see Pulisic in action will be against Manchester United on Saturday in the Premier League at Old Trafford.

