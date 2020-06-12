Christian Pulisic on 'feeling blessed' and 'huge honour' after earning move to England and Chelsea

Christian Pulisic has revealed how much of an honour it is to reach the top and play for a club like Chelsea.

A young lad from Hershey, Pennsylvania, Pulisic quickly became the eyes of US men's soccer and he made his first major move in football to Germany and Borussia Dortmund at the age of just 16 in February 2015.

With all eyes on him as he made the switch to the Bundesliga, he flourished in the Dortmund youth teams and was promoted into the first-team.

At just 17-years-old he made his national team debut in March 2016. The future looked incredibly bright.

Pulisic was handed his Bundesliga debut on January 30 2016 after coming on as a substitute against FC Ingolstadt. The start of what has been an incredible journey for Pulisic as he continued to flourish in Germany.

19 goals and 26 assists in 127 appearances for Dortmund saw him attract interest from the Premier League and Chelsea. A deal was agreed in January 2019 for the American to make the switch to London in a deal worth £58 million which would see Pulisic join in the summer.

He's enjoyed a successful season under Frank Lampard despite several injuries which has seen him record six goals and six assists in 23 appearances for the Blues in all competitions, including his first hat-trick for the club against Burnley in October.

"It’s taken a lot for me to get to this point and I think you can see it in my face when I score," Pulisic told the official Chelsea website.

"This means so much to me, especially being an American kid. Not a lot of Americans have been able to do this and to be here...I really just feel blessed. It’s a huge honour."

The 21-year-old remains the youngest ever player to captain the USMNT in the modern era and the best is certainly yet to come as Pulisic's first season in England comes to an end.

Pulisic has reflected on life in England and the challenges that the Premier League offers and what sport means to the people.

"So far, every team we’ve played can give you such a different challenge," he added. "I think that’s the number one thing that’s impressed itself on me about English football – the number of different styles, the many different ways teams are coming at us – it presents a different challenge every time, so it’s a lot of fun.

"Away from the technical side, the biggest thing has been realising what the sport means to the country. It really feels like football is everywhere here. It’s not just big, it’s huge. Just to be in England, to be here in London, playing for Chelsea, it’s awesome."

