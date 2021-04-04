Christian Pulisic fires mentality warning to Chelsea teammates following West Brom loss

Christian Pulisic says Chelsea's mentality will be tested in weeks ahead after their shock 5-2 defeat to West Brom in the Premier League.

Chelsea's 14 game unbeaten run under Thomas Tuchel was ended as Sam Allardyce's men came from behind to seal an emphatic, and shock, win in west London on Saturday afternoon.

It was the first time Chelsea had conceded at home under the German and they saw their top four fate fall out of their hands to a relegation-threatened side. An extremely dismal afternoon.

(Photo by PA Images/Sipa USA)

Chelsea have a big month coming up. Key fixtures against Crystal Palace, Brighton and West Ham await in the league, whilst they also have a Champions League quarter-final tie against Porto coming up as well as Manchester City in the FA Cup semi-finals.

And Pulisic knows that Chelsea have to refocus and not dwell on the defeat ahead of a big month.

"It’s a big test of our mentality now," said Pulisic to the official Chelsea website.

"We’ve got some really big games coming up.

"We’ve been in good form prior to the international break and obviously we’ve come back and lost one game. We can’t dwell on that because we have a lot to play for in both the Premier League and the Champions League.

"We have to recharge now, refocus and regroup and come back strong and ready for the next game."

Pulisic will be hoping he isn't forced to be sidelined after tweaking his hamstring during the defeat to the Baggies.

Follow Absolute Chelsea on: Twitter | Facebook | Instagram | YouTube