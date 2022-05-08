Skip to main content

Christian Pulisic Fires Message at Chelsea Squad Insisting They Finish Season Strong

Chelsea forward Christian Pulisic has sent a message to his side insisting it is vital they finish the season strong, following their disappointing 2-2 draw to Wolves on Saturday afternoon.

The US Men's international played all 90 minutes on the weekend in a fixture that saw Romelu Lukaku give the home side a two goal advantage after an hour.

In response, Wolves forward Francisco Trincao scored a stunning goal in the 79th minute before a 97th minute last gasp header from Conor Coady sealed the comeback.

Christian Pulisic took to Instagram after the game to post a picture of him in action that was accompanied by the following caption:

"Should've been a win but we won't stop fighting! Time to finish the season strong."

Pulisic is not alone in his thoughts. Captain Cesar Azpilicueta was also unhappy in his post-match analysis of the game.

"Very disappointing because we were leading 2-0 so to drop two points in this way is very disappointing," he told Sky Sports"Of course the taste of the game is bad.

"We are conceding too many goals in the last couple of games which is putting us in a difficult position in the race for the Champions League.

"Other teams are winning and we are not getting as many points as we should.

"We have to get up together and have a good last few weeks. It is in our hands and we have an FA Cup final to play."

