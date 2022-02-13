Skip to main content
Christian Pulisic 'Focused' on Winning Games With Chelsea Amid Contract Rumours

Christian Pulisic has insisted that he is focused on winning games for Chelsea rather than letting rumours surrounding his contract affect him.

The USMNT captain's current deal at Chelsea expires in 2024, with him most likely to extend.

Speaking to ESPN, Pulisic is adamant that he is just focused on his football and winning with Chelsea.

imago1009782481h

"No, I think I'm very focused on what's going on with the team right now," Pulisic admitted. "I'm not thinking about that too much at the moment. Right now, I'm focused at Chelsea and I'm enjoying it. I'm just trying to help the team to win games at the minute."

Pulisic came off the bench as Chelsea lifted the Club World Cup, playing his part with his direct runs at the Palmeiras defence.

Read More

Romelu Lukaku's opener was added to by a late extra time Kai Havertz penalty to see the Blues win it all.

imago1009784380h

Pulisic had found himself out of the team for a long period but continued to reveal that he is fit and ready to paly.

"No, (not injured), now I'm feeling good and I don't worry about injuries when I play or anything like that.

"There have been a lot of ups and downs. I have been on and off playing, different positions, kind of being moved around. It has been a tough ride for me personally, to be honest, and I am just trying to get back into some rhythm, get into the run of things."

imago1009779572h
Christian Pulisic 'Focused' on Winning Games With Chelsea Amid Contract Rumours

