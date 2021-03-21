Christian Pulisic given Man of the Match award in Chelsea's 2-0 win over Sheffield United in FA Cup quarter-finals

Christian Pulisic was rewarded with the Man of the Match award following his performance during Chelsea's 2-0 win over Sheffield United in the FA Cup quarter-finals.

The 22-year-old was brought back into the starting eleven on Sunday afternoon in west London as the Blues progressed into the semi-finals, courtesy of an own goal from Oliver Norwood and a stoppage time finish from Hakim Ziyech.

Pulisic was disappointed not to get on the scoresheet after having two chances, one in either half. He went one-on-one with Aaron Ramsdale three minutes before half-time following a defensive error but had his chance saved from close range. And two minutes into the second-half, his excellent footwork saw him come into the box only for

Despite not grabbing a goal, Pulisic was bright. He was Chelsea's biggest threat going forward and will count himself unlucky to not have been rewarded with a goal contribution.

His afternoon was ended seven minutes from time as N'Golo Kante replaced him, with Tuchel looking to close the game out, which the Blues did and more with the late goal.

And BBC named the 22-year-old as the Man of the Match as a small consolation for his brighter performance against the Blades.

Pulisic also spoke post-match following the win saying, "Yes, they didn't make it easy on us. We knew they had quality and we had to suffer a bit in the second half but it was another clean sheet and a good performance.

"Yes, we knew it was going to be uncomfortable with a bit of pressure but we had to be strong and defend so in the end I was happy.

"Yes, they are a good defensive side as well. I had a few chances myself that I could have done better with but in the end we got the two goals. It was a good result. We have a confident bunch of guys and when you go on a streak like this you feel good, you feel like we can beat anyone, so it is a good feeling."

