Skip to main content

Christian Pulisic Gives Insight on Thomas Tuchel & Chelsea's Upcoming FA Cup Final

Chelsea forward Christian Pulisic gave his insight on manager Thomas Tuchel and his side's upcoming FA Cup final against Liverpool on Saturday afternoon.

The Blues forward started his side's Carabao Cup final loss against the Reds back in February before being replaced in the 74th minute by Timo Werner.

While the US international has struggled for game time this season, starting most games on the substitute bench, Pulisic still believes in himself, his coach and his team.

imago1011935901h

Speaking ahead of his side's FA Cup final on the weekend, Pulisic gave his thoughts on his side's preparation for Liverpool.

“It’s a big match for us, we definitely want to win this against a Liverpool side that whenever we have played against them we have gone toe-to-toe this season,” he told the Independent. “We drew against them twice in the league and in the Carabao Cup final I thought we had a great performance and a lot of chances to score as well.

“It’s a team we can match up with well. They have a ton of talent and incredible players and a great manager. It’s never going to be easy.

Scroll to Continue

Read More

"It’s one game and in football absolutely anything can happen. I don’t think we necessarily need an incredible and amazing performance.

"I think if we play extremely well and how we are capable of playing I think we can do it.”

imago1011270255h (1)

When asked about his manager, the 23-year-old revealed Tuchel can often be stern with his team talks.

“I mean, yeah, he can be very hard,” he continued. “I think he tries to be very direct on the pitch, get his point across, so he can be very tough and aggressive at times.

"You never take it personally. That’s what a coach does. You just take it and move on. It has nothing to do with your character.”

Follow Absolute Chelsea on: Twitter | Facebook | Instagram | YouTube

imago1010212446h
News

'One of The Best in The World' - Thomas Tuchel on Jurgen Klopp as Chelsea Prepare for FA Cup Final

By Jago Hemming30 minutes ago
imago1005474883h
News

Thiago Silva Believes Chelsea Will Compete for Premier League Next Season

By Jago Hemming1 hour ago
imago1007476442h
News

Chelsea Duo Ruled Out of The Action Ahead of FA Cup Final With Liverpool

By Jago Hemming1 hour ago
imago1010222781h
News

Thomas Tuchel Confirms Chelsea Players & Staff Paid for Academy Tickets to FA Cup Final

By Nick Emms2 hours ago
imago1009355678h (3)
News

Pre-Season: Chelsea Plans For United States Tour Confirmed as 3 Fixtures vs Club America, Charlotte & Arsenal Revealed

By Matt Debono2 hours ago
imago1010237024h
News

Thomas Tuchel Talks Penalties Ahead of Chelsea's FA Cup Final Against Liverpool

By Jago Hemming2 hours ago
imago1010714754h
Transfer News

Report: AFC Bournemouth Interested in Loan Move for Chelsea's Levi Colwill

By Nick Emms3 hours ago
imago1011451013h
News

Reece James: Chelsea Aiming to Win FA Cup Final Against Liverpool

By Nick Emms3 hours ago