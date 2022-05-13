Christian Pulisic Gives Insight on Thomas Tuchel & Chelsea's Upcoming FA Cup Final

Chelsea forward Christian Pulisic gave his insight on manager Thomas Tuchel and his side's upcoming FA Cup final against Liverpool on Saturday afternoon.

The Blues forward started his side's Carabao Cup final loss against the Reds back in February before being replaced in the 74th minute by Timo Werner.

While the US international has struggled for game time this season, starting most games on the substitute bench, Pulisic still believes in himself, his coach and his team.

Speaking ahead of his side's FA Cup final on the weekend, Pulisic gave his thoughts on his side's preparation for Liverpool.

“It’s a big match for us, we definitely want to win this against a Liverpool side that whenever we have played against them we have gone toe-to-toe this season,” he told the Independent. “We drew against them twice in the league and in the Carabao Cup final I thought we had a great performance and a lot of chances to score as well.

“It’s a team we can match up with well. They have a ton of talent and incredible players and a great manager. It’s never going to be easy.

"It’s one game and in football absolutely anything can happen. I don’t think we necessarily need an incredible and amazing performance.

"I think if we play extremely well and how we are capable of playing I think we can do it.”

When asked about his manager, the 23-year-old revealed Tuchel can often be stern with his team talks.

“I mean, yeah, he can be very hard,” he continued. “I think he tries to be very direct on the pitch, get his point across, so he can be very tough and aggressive at times.

"You never take it personally. That’s what a coach does. You just take it and move on. It has nothing to do with your character.”

