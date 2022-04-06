Christian Pulisic Hails Chelsea Captain Cesar Azpilicueta for 'Positive Spark' He Brings

Chelsea forward Christian Pulisic has praised his side's captain Cesar Azpilicueta for the 'positive spark' he brings to the European champions.

Having joined the Blues back in 2019, Pulisic has only known Chelsea with Azpilicueta as captain.

The Spaniard became skipper when Frank Lampard was appointed manager back in the summer of 2019, as Pulisic joined the club.

IMAGO / ZUMA Wire

Speaking at his side's pre-match press conference ahead of their midweek Champions League clash with Real Madrid, Pulisic praised his side's captain for what he brings to the side.

“He’s our captain. He does a lot of little things very well. The guy fights non-stop. He bring energy to the team and he’s definitely just a huge positive spark within our team.

"He’s very important for us. I don’t have enough good things to say about him!”

Pulisic isn't the only person to have heaped the praise on the European champions' skipper.

IMAGO / Pro Sports Images

Brazil international Thiago Silva has also celebrated his captain and fellow defender Azpilicueta for the support he has given him since arriving back in 2020.

"Azpilicueta, since my arrival, was one of my main supports," the 37-year-old said. "There are a number of players who have the qualities to be captain, he is one of them. He is a player who tries to unite, tries to help others.

"He’s a spectacular player, a super-professional who certainly deserves to be where he is. Azpilicueta has tremendous qualities."

Follow Absolute Chelsea on: Twitter | Facebook | Instagram | YouTube