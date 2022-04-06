Skip to main content
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
NewsTransfer NewsMatch CoverageFeatures/OpinionsSI.COM
Search
SUBSCRIBE

Christian Pulisic Hails Chelsea Captain Cesar Azpilicueta for 'Positive Spark' He Brings

Chelsea forward Christian Pulisic has praised his side's captain Cesar Azpilicueta for the 'positive spark' he brings to the European champions.

Having joined the Blues back in 2019, Pulisic has only known Chelsea with Azpilicueta as captain.

The Spaniard became skipper when Frank Lampard was appointed manager back in the summer of 2019, as Pulisic joined the club.

imago1010647000h

Speaking at his side's pre-match press conference ahead of their midweek Champions League clash with Real Madrid, Pulisic praised his side's captain for what he brings to the side.

“He’s our captain. He does a lot of little things very well. The guy fights non-stop. He bring energy to the team and he’s definitely just a huge positive spark within our team.

Scroll to Continue

Read More

"He’s very important for us. I don’t have enough good things to say about him!”

Pulisic isn't the only person to have heaped the praise on the European champions' skipper.

imago1010658260h

Brazil international Thiago Silva has also celebrated his captain and fellow defender Azpilicueta for the support he has given him since arriving back in 2020.

"Azpilicueta, since my arrival, was one of my main supports," the 37-year-old said. "There are a number of players who have the qualities to be captain, he is one of them. He is a player who tries to unite, tries to help others.

"He’s a spectacular player, a super-professional who certainly deserves to be where he is. Azpilicueta has tremendous qualities."

Follow Absolute Chelsea on: Twitter | Facebook | Instagram | YouTube

imago1010647200h
Features/Opinions

Comment: Chelsea's Mateo Kovacic's European Excellence Could Return to Haunt Former Club Real Madrid

By Nick Emms30 minutes ago
imago1002914592h
News

Thomas Tuchel Defines Difficulty of Retaining Champions League Trophy Ahead of Real Madrid Clash

By Jago Hemming1 hour ago
imago1011088416h
News

Confirmed Real Madrid Squad to Face Chelsea in Champions League Quarter-Final at Stamford Bridge

By Nick Emms1 hour ago
imago1011032421h
News

Full Chelsea Team News to Face Real Madrid in Champions League Quarter-Final

By Nick Emms2 hours ago
imago1010367858h
News

'I am Happy Here' - Christian Pulisic on Chelsea Future Amid Transfer Rumours

By Jago Hemming9 hours ago
imago1010844838h
News

Thomas Tuchel Hails 'Wonderkid' Mateo Kovacic's Journey Since Joining Chelsea

By Jago Hemming9 hours ago
imago1010787745h
News

Christian Pulisic Reveals How to Stay Focused During Chelsea Takeover Situation

By Jago Hemming10 hours ago
imago1010844841h
News

Christian Pulisic Insists Chelsea Are Ready to Bounce Back Against Real Madrid

By Jago Hemming10 hours ago