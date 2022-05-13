Christian Pulisic has heaped praise upon his Chelsea teammate Romelu Lukaku after the Belgian has scored three goals in his last two matches.

The forward bagged a brace against Wolves before scoring late against Leeds United to cap off an impressive performance.

Speaking to Chelsea's 5th Stand app, Pulisic has hailed the impact of Lukaku and discussed his form.

IMAGO / News Images

The pair have started back-to-back matches at the head of Chelsea's attack, with Pulisic also getting on the scoresheet against Leeds on Wednesday.

When asked about the form of his fellow forward, Pulisic said: "It is what Rom does, he scores goals. He’s a great player and it is good to see him in form now."

The duo will be hoping to have done enough to earn their place in Thomas Tuchel's starting XI for the FA Cup final against Liverpool on Saturday.

IMAGO / PA Images

Pulisic continued to admit that he is 'really looking forward' to playing at Wembley as the Blues search for their third trophy of the season.

"We're really looking forward to Saturday. This is a step in the right direction. We will be confident going into the weekend," he said.

"We have to get up together and have a good last few weeks. It is in our hands and we have an FA Cup final to play."



The USMNT captain will be hoping that he can continue his form ahead of the 2022 World Cup, where he will captain his national team in a group against England and many Chelsea teammates.

