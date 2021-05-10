Christian Pulisic Hails Chelsea Team After Massive Win Over Man City

Chelsea winger Christian Pulisic has lauded his side after they moved one step closer to Champions League qualification.

The 22-year-old and Chelsea bagged a stoppage time winner against Manchester City to seal a 2-1 win at the Etihad on Saturday.

It edged them closer to a top four finish, whilst also delaying City's title-party.

(Photo by PA Images/Sipa USA)

Chelsea's end to the season is big. Five games to go, and all massive games. Three league matches as well as an FA Cup and Champions League final awaiting them.

After the vital City win, Pulisic hailed Chelsea on social media, writing: "What a result! What a team."

The season is far from over and Pulisic and the rest of his teammates have been told by Thomas Tuchel not to take the foot off the pedal now with five games to play.

"It feels like every game is a decisive game because, in all competitions, we have to fight hard to fulfil our goals, to reach our goals and dream.

"We take it how it is. It is not a disadvantage and I like the atmosphere and spirit. The context of the games is that we are constantly under pressure. The team is living up to it in an impressive way and we have to keep on going.

"Now that we have caught this momentum and worked so hard for it. Our job is not done in the FA Cup, Champions League or Premier League. We are in the middle of it and have to keep on going."



