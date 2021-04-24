What Christian Pulisic said on Chelsea's 1-0 win over West Ham

Chelsea winger Christian Pulisic believes it was a 'big three points' after they beat West Ham 1-0 in the Premier League to boost their hopes of qualifying for the Champions League next season.

Timo Werner's 54th minute strike was the difference at the London Stadium on Saturday night as Chelsea capitalised on dropped points from sides around them to give themselves breathing space inside the top four.

West Ham were only behind the Blues on goal difference prior to the game and they now take one step towards securing European qualification.

Pulisic had a quiet game but nevertheless it was a team performance and he acknowledged the importance of the win after the final whistle.

Taking to Instagram, Pulisic said: "Big three points on the road."

It certainly was a massive three points for the Blues who are now three points clear in fourth with five games to go of the 2020/21 campaign.

Thomas Tuchel spoke of his delight post match and believes it was a well deserved win for his side in east London.

"The boys are very happy in the dressing room and they can be," said Tuchel.

"It was a great performance and an amazing result and I think a well deserved win for us. We had a fantastic 35 minutes, but after the handball review from the free-kick from West Ham and the rescue from Azpi on the line, we lost a bit of control and we had some problems in the first touch after winning the ball, some easy ball losses.

"The first 10 or 15 minutes at the start of the second half, we did not come out very well from the dressing room, but the last half-an-hour was excellent and the start of the match for a very long time in the first half was excellent, so it was well deserved.

"I’m happy that we came up with an intense performance and another win is very good."

