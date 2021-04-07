Christian Pulisic hails Chelsea's 'great start' after 2-0 win over Porto in Champions League

Christian Pulisic has taken to social media to reflect on Chelsea's 2-0 win against FC Porto in the Champions League quarter-finals.

The 22-year-old came on in the 65th minute off the bench on Wednesday night in Seville as goals from Mason Mount and Ben Chilwell steered Chelsea to a 2-0 win in the first leg at the Estadio Ramon Sanchez-Pizjuan.

Chelsea are half-way there into the semi-finals after two precious away goals ahead of their return to Seville next Tuesday for the second leg.

EFE/Jose Manuel Vidal/Sipa USA

But Pulisic knows the job isn't complete but reflected on a positive night for the Blues.

Taking to Instagram, he wrote: "Great start, doesn't stop here."

Pulisic went close to getting on the scoresheet but his effort crashed off the woodwork which would have sent the Blues 2-0 up, but Chilwell added the all-important second in the closing stages.

Tuchel was pleased with the impact of Pulisic and the rest of substitutes.

"I am happy with the impact by our substitutes," he told reporters post-match.

"It's important we have this bond between the players and impact from the bench. We are super happy. The job is half done and we are aware we need another top performance on Tuesday."

Mason Mount striking Chelsea ahead in the 32nd minute. (Photo by Isabel Silva / SPP/Sipa USA)

He added: "We needed a bit of luck to escape with a 2-0 and a clean sheet. After losing a strange game on Saturday, we said today the best situation would be to have a clean sheet straight away. This is what makes it very precious this result.

"In the end, we had a lot of possession, escaped the pressure very well, the substitutions were a big help today. So the first response after our first loss, I am very happy with the result."

Follow Absolute Chelsea on: Twitter | Facebook | Instagram | YouTube