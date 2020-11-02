SI.com
Absolute Chelsea
Christian Pulisic hamstring strain update: Extent of injury set to be learned following scan

Matt Debono

Christian Pulisic will find out the extent of his hamstring injury that he picked up in the warm-up prior to Chelsea's 4-0 win against Burnley on Saturday at Turf Moor. 

The 22-year-old has been in and out of the Blues side since joining after several injuries and the American received another setback at the weekend. 

During the warm-up, pictures revealed Pulisic slipped and over stretching his hamstring which saw Timo Werner replace him in the line-up. 

Frank Lampard gave an update following the win and revealed scans were set to take place. 

"Christian felt a small sensation in his hamstring. We had to pull him out, as he couldn’t risk playing.

"We’re not sure on the extent just yet, we will have to scan it and then find out more."

But it has now been revealed that Chelsea will learn the extent of the injury on Monday when Pulisic has his scans, as per Simon Johnson of the Athletic. 

If the scans come back positive, it remains unlikely that Pulisic will be risked for Wednesday's match against Rennes in the Champions League.

