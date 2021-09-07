Christian Pulisic Feeling 'Pretty Good' After Covid-19 Return

Thomas Tuchel has been handed a positive fitness boost by Christian Pulisic ahead of Chelsea's match against Aston Villa.

Pulisic has recently come out from isolation after testing positive for Covid-19 last month, which saw him miss three games for club and country against Arsenal, Liverpool and El Salvador.

But the 22-year-old returned to action during the USMNT's 1-1 draw against Canada.

Pulisic has one more game to go with the USMNT against Honduras before returning to London to prepare for their Premier League fixture against Aston Villa on Saturday evening.

He is set to be available for selection following his latest admission, stating he is feeling 'pretty good'.

What Christian Pulisic said

"Obviously it was tough for me," Pulisic admitted after missing the USMNT's first game against El Salvador. "I wanted to be part of the team but I wasn’t 100 per cent ready.

"We made the decision to play today (against Canada) and I felt pretty good. It’s good to be back with the team and I just want to be here to help in whatever way I can."

What else was said?

USA boss Berhalter said: "Christian did a good job to get himself back to where he could compete for 90 minutes. That was the most important thing because he hasn’t played soccer in a while.

"He didn’t travel to El Salvador, he’s doing individual training so to step into a match and give that type of effort says a lot about him and who he is."

